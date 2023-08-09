Former Karnataka Bank chairman Jayaram Bhat dead

Mangaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) Former chairman of the Karnataka Bank and a distinguished figure in the banking world, P Jayaram Bhat, died at a hospital here on Wednesday after he suffered cardiac arrest, family sources said.

Bhat was 72. He collapsed at the airport while returning home from Mumbai after attending a meeting. Though he was rushed to a city hospital for treatment, his life could not be saved, they said.

He is survived by wife, son and a daughter.

Bhat, who earned a reputation as a banking luminary over the course of three decades, retired after leading the Karnataka Bank, a renowned private sector institution in the country’s financial landscape.

Bhat, who assumed the role of managing director and CEO of the bank on July 14, 2009, led the bank for three consecutive terms. PTI MVG MVG KH