Former Karnataka Chief Secretary B K Bhattacharya passes away

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Former Karnataka Chief Secretary B K Bhattacharya has passed away, family sources said on Saturday.

The 83-year-old retired IAS officer had complained of breathlessness about two days back and was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Friday morning. The same evening he died in the hospital.

Bhattacharya is survived by his wife Teresa Bhattacharya and two children.

He was born on December 5, 1940 and had retired on December 30, 2000 as Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka.

The members of the IAS Officers' Association have expressed deep grief over the death of Bhattacharya. PTI GMS SS