Former Karnataka CM Bommai, family have assets worth Rs 54 crore

Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his family declared assets worth Rs 53.95 crore, which includes property inherited under the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

In an affidavit filed as part of his nomination as BJP candidate from Haveri Lok Sabha segment on Monday, Bommai declared movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore in his name, while wife Channamma has Rs 1.32 crore.

In addition, he has movable assets worth Rs Rs 1.49 crore from HUF and Rs 1.53 crore is in his daughter Aditi Bommai's name.

Bommai has immovable assets worth Rs 23.45 crore and Rs 20 crore from HUF. He has liabilities worth Rs 5.31 crore in his name and Rs 15 lakh from HUF, according to the affidavit.

A mechanical engineer by qualification, 64-year-old Bommai has no criminal case pending against him.

The Bommai family have declared that they have no motor vehicles in their name, while they have jewelry and bullion worth Rs 3.14 crore.

Bommai is making his debut in the Lok Sabha polls, almost a year after the BJP fared poorly in the assembly polls held in May last year, when he was at the helm. The son of Janata Parivar stalwart and former Chief Minister late S R Bommai, he is currently an MLA from Shiggaon. PTI KSU RS SDP