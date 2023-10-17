Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai undergoes heart surgery

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has undergone a coronary artery bypass surgery, and is recovering at a private hospital here, sources close to him said.

Coronary artery bypass surgery is done to restore blood flow around a blocked heart artery.

Informing his followers that he has had surgery, Bommai said in a post on social media platform X that he is now "taking complete rest as advised by the doctors."

Stating that he is eagerly waiting to come back as soon as possible after full recovery, the 63-year-old BJP leader, who underwent the surgery on Monday, told his well wishers and followers: "As I am currently in the hospital, if you all come to see me in the hospital, it will disturb other patients...therefore, I request you not to come to the hospital."

ಆತ್ಮೀಯರೇ,



ನನಗೆ ಲಘು ಶಸ್ತ್ರ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ಈಗ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿಶ್ರಾಂತಿ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ.



ಆದಷ್ಟು ಬೇಗ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ಗುಣಮುಖನಾಗಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮುಂದೆ ಬರಲು ಕಾತುರದಿಂದ ಕಾಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಸದ್ಯ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಕಾರಣ, ನೀವೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ನನ್ನನ್ನು ನೋಡಲು ಬಂದರೇ, ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಇತರ ರೋಗಿಗಳಿಗೆ… — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 17, 2023

"Your good wishes have made me mentally stronger and I will return to public service soon. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who wished me well," added Bommai.

Bommai's predecessor as chief minister B S Yediyurappa, in a post on X, wished him a speedy recovery.