Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna in ICU

Bengaluru, May 11 (PTI) Former External Affairs Minister and ex-Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna is in the intensive care unit and is being treated by a critical care team, a private hospital said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The 92-year-old veteran leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on April 29.

"Shri S M Krishna, admitted to ICU Manipal Hospital, continues to be in ICU and is on adequate support. He is being treated by Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and a critical care team led by Dr Sunil Karanth," the hospital said in a statement.

Krishna had also served as the Maharashtra Governor and Karnataka Assembly Speaker. PTI GMS KH