Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, 92, no more

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna passed away at his residence early Tuesday morning, his family said.

Advertisment

The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said.

"S M Krishna is no more. He breathed his last at 2:45 am at his residence. Mortal remains are likely to be taken to Maddur today," the source said.

Born in Somanahalli in Karnataka's Mandya district on May 1, 1932, Krishna also served as the External Affairs Minister and the Governor of Maharashtra.

Advertisment

After a long stint in the Congress, Krishna joined the BJP towards the fag end of his political career.