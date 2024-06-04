Former Karnataka Deputy CM Karjol wins Chitradurga seat

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol of the BJP on Tuesday won the Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka with a margin of 48,121 votes.

Karjol, who secured 6,84,890 votes, defeated Congress candidate B N Chandrappa (6,36,769).

He had replaced MP and Union Minister of State for Social Welfare and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy as BJP candidate from Chitradurga.

Karjol, who hails from Vijayapura district, had been a five-term member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Mudhol constituency in Bagalkote district.

The 73-year-old had served as Minister holding various portfolios in BJP governments, and also the party's state Vice President, and Deputy leader of Opposition in the Assembly. He was earlier with Janata Dal.

Karjol was defeated in the 2023 Assembly polls from Mudhol by Congress' R B Timmapur, who is now a Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government.