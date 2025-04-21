Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash cremated with state honour

Bengaluru, Apr 21 (PTI) Former Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash, allegedly murdered by his wife and daughter, was cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru on Monday.

His son, Kartikesh, performed the last rites.

Relatives and friends of the former DGP gathered to pay their final respects. After a gun salute, he was cremated at Wilson Garden Cremation Ground.

Speaking to reporters after the cremation, Kartikesh said, "After yesterday’s incident, I lodged a complaint. The police are doing their job, and I have full faith in them. I don’t want to comment further as the investigation will reveal everything. Let’s wait for that." The retired IPS officer, 68, was reportedly stabbed to death by his wife Pallavi and daughter Kriti. A case has been registered against them based on Kartikesh’s complaint.

A native of Champaran, Bihar, Prakash held a Master's degree in Geology and was appointed Director General of Police on March 1, 2015.