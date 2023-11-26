Former Kerala CM Chandy was popular because he was easily accessible: Governor Khan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday said former chief minister and late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy was popular among the people of the state as he was easily accessible and was sensitive to the common good.

Khan said the fondness and affection with which people remember Chandy shows the deep impact of his leadership style which inspired others.

The Governor was speaking after posthumously conferring the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Award on the former Kerala CM who was the legislator from the Puthuppally assembly constituency for 53 years at a stretch till his death this year.

Khan said Chandy is well known for his service to the people, and that aspect of his life inspires other.

"His well admired life shows that the only way one can make one's mark on the world is to commit one’s life to a cause that one considers greater than one's own self," the Governor said at the award ceremony organised by the Legal Assistance and Welfare (LAW) Trust here.

He said that he had met Chandy when he was ill, and even at that time -- despite the seriousness of his ailment -- the Congress veteran never lost his energy, optimism or zest for life.

Khan, referring to Chandy's tenure as CM, said that during the time, the Congress veteran had organised four mass contact programmes for resolving long pending problems of the people.

"He was appreciated by the people, including his political rivals, for his exceptional quality of giving a patient hearing to all manner of people and making prompt decisions to resolve their issues.

"I have learnt that he always acted with a great sense of responsibility. He often told his followers and colleagues to make only realistic promises, which any government can translate into action. To him political credibility was more important than temporary applause," the Governor said.

Khan also recalled the contributions of Justice Iyer.

The Governor said that Justice Iyer was full of compassion for marginalised sections of the population, and always handled issues with an insightful, humanistic approach.

"Throughout his career in law and politics, he earnestly endeavoured to widen the frontiers of human freedom, infusing a vibrant sincerity into his words and deeds.

"As a judge of the Supreme Court, he sought to usher in a new spirit of democratic sensitivity, a sense of social initiative and perspective into India’s judicial system," Khan said.

He also expressed gratitude to Justice Iyer for his support and guidance during the Shah Bano controversy in 1986.

"Justice Iyer looked at the parliamentary legislation brought to reverse the Supreme Court judgment in Shah Bano case not only as a miscarriage of justice but he also warned about the baneful political consequences.

"Justice V R Krishna Iyer wrote a strong protest letter to the then Prime Minister (Rajiv Gandhi) on February 28, 1986," Khan said.

The Governor said that both Chandy and Justice Iyer lived for causes that they considered greater than themselves.

"They lived for others, they believed in doing good to others and therefore their sacred memories will always be honoured," he said.