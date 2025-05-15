K Sudhakaran miffed at the way he was replaced with Sunny Joseph as KPCC chief

Kannur: Days after endorsing the newly-appointed Congress leadership in Kerala with a happy face, former KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Thursday expressed reservations about the way he was replaced by the party.

“I have a disagreement on the reasons cited for the change of guard in KPCC. I do not want to explain this as it would create disturbance to some leaders,” he told a TV channel.

Sudhakaran said the party had given him everything and hoped it would continue in future also. “But I have a feeling that I did not get the protection when it was most needed,” he said.

While stating that he had neither disappointment nor complaints against the party, he said he felt the AICC’s representative in the state had failed to give a justifiable report about the ground situation to the party leadership.

Discussions could have been held with experienced leaders and former KPCC presidents before effecting a reshuffle, he said, adding that the very idea that a new team can lead the election campaign is itself a wrong concept.

The election campaign should be in the hands of experienced leaders who had the tradition of fighting elections and leading campaigns. The youth leaders will always have the strong support from senior leaders, he added.

Sudhakaran said he did not step down as KPCC chief as his term had expired. Asked whether he considered the position in Congress Working Committee as a ‘promotion,’ he said he did not consider it as a promotion or demotion.

“I am not bothered about positions as long as I am confident that thousands of party workers are with me,” he said.

On his recent remarks that a lobby was working against him in the party, he said lobbies are there in all the parties. “But I cannot be sidelined by anyone as I have the backing of the people,” he said.

Sudhakaran said the new KPCC president Sunny Joseph was a popular leader who knows the pulse of the people. “I have fully supported his nomination for the post. I had a vital role in his growth as a political leader,” he said.

He hoped that Sunny Joseph will be able to overcome the challenges in his path by taking along senior leaders and ensuring unity in the party.

Sudhakaran said during his term, the organisational strength of the party had considerably improved. The party is now ready to face the upcoming elections to local bodies and the assembly polls next year, he said.