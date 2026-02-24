Former KPCC general secretary Valsala Prasannakumar joins BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI) Former KPCC General Secretary Valsala Prasannakumar joined the BJP on Tuesday.

She was formally inducted into the party by BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the party headquarters here.

He welcomed her by draping her with the party shawl.

Prasannakumar hails from North Paravur in Ernakulam district, which is a bastion of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

Prasannakumar, who was a former chairperson of the Paravur Municipality, said the public welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and its strong stand on women's empowerment had attracted her to the BJP.

Senior leaders, including BJP State General Secretary S Suresh and NDA Vice Chairman A N Radhakrishnan, were present at the event.

A Congress leader in Ernakulam district said Prasannakumar joining the BJP would not have any impact on his party in North Paravur in the upcoming Assembly polls. PTI TGB ROH