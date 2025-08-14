Former Ladakh LG, Army veteran B D Mishra's memoir to hit stands on Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A memoir by Army veteran and former LG of Ladakh B D Mishra, who actively participated in India's defence against the Chinese aggression in 1962 and fought against Pakistan in 1965 and 1971, has been released ahead of Independence Day on Friday, publisher HarperCollins India has announced.

The book, "Nation's Calling: A Life of Chivalry and Commitment", chronicles six decades of Brigadier Mishra's service to the nation across war, insurgency, peacekeeping, and governance.

From the battlegrounds of the 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars, to counter-insurgency missions in the challenging terrains of Northeast India, and his leadership in intense combat against the LTTE during the Sri Lanka IPKF mission in 1987–88, the book recounts anecdotes from Mishra's distinguished military career.

"This book is more than my story; it is a salute to every soldier, officer, and citizen who puts the nation first. My book reflects a duty that outlives the uniform and the rank. Launching it on Independence Day is a reminder that serving the country is a lifelong pledge. I have tried to live by courage, honesty, and commitment, and I hope it inspires young people to see leadership as responsibility, resilience, and integrity," Mishra said in a statement.

It also details his pivotal leadership in the successful anti-hijacking mission at Amritsar in 1993.

Rich with anecdotes from his gubernatorial years, the book promises to bring to life firsthand experiences of pivotal historical moments, political developments, and pressing social issues.

"Dr. (Brigadier) B.D Mishra has lived a phenomenal life-leading two anti-hijack operations and participating in almost every war our country has fought. His memoir is unputdownable from the word go and will inspire all readers who dream of serving their nation," Sachin Sharma, publisher, HarperCollins India, said.

An alumnus of Allahabad University, Madras University, Delhi University, and Jiwaji University (PhD), Mishra has served as faculty at the College of Combat, Mhow, and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He has also held the offices of Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Governor of Meghalaya, and Governor of Mizoram.

The book, priced at Rs 799, is available across online and offline stores.