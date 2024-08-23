Former legislator Murtaza Ahmed Khan joins BJP in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) Former legislator Murtaza Ahmed Khan on Thursday joined the BJP and vowed to work for upliftment of people of Jammu and Kashmir. He joined BJP at the party headquarters here in the presence of Union Minister and Jammu and Kashmir assembly election in-charge G Kishan Reddy, party national general secretary and J&K prabhari Tarun Chugh.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina welcomed Khan into the party fold.

Speaking on the occasion, Raina highlighted the positive impact of the BJP's development-oriented policies in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that prominent people from every field and area are joining the BJP every day, trusting the policies of the Modi government. Khan thanked all the BJP leaders for their warm welcome in the party and thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his pivotal role in granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Gujjar and Pahari communities, a longstanding demand that was finally fulfilled under the BJP’s leadership. He assured that the BJP would continue to work for the upliftment of all communities in Jammu and Kashmir, urging people to look beyond regional politics and recognize the broader vision for progress and unity that the saffron party represents. PTI AB AS AS