Former LG Kiran Bedi takes a stroll on beach road in Pondy braving inclement weather

Puducherry, Jan 6 (PTI) Former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday took a stroll in the afternoon on the beach road braving rain during a visit to the union territory.

The former IPS officer was accompanied by retired IAS officer G Theva Needhi Dhas, who was her secretary here.

While taking a walk on the beach road, the former Lt Governor got nostalgic and recalled "in good old days I would take a walk on the Puducherry beach road - gifted by nature." She shared a video on 'X' (formerly Twitter) of her taking a walk on beach road and wrote: "Some more nature sent #MorningNutrition. From Puducherry." She appeared to be overjoyed to be back in Puducherry where she had served as Lt Governor from 2016 to 2021. The present incumbent Tamilisai Soundararajan succeeded her in February 2021.

Kiran Bedi had during her tenure here implemented several important projects including protection of water bodies, desilting of canals and waterways and the Swachch Bharath Abhiyan. PTI Cor SS