Former LS Speaker Mahajan condemns mimicry of VP, says chair must be respected

Indore, Dec 21 (PTI) Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday deplored the mimicry of Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and asserted the dignity of chair of the vice president should be respected.

Advertisment

"It was totally wrong to mimic the vice president in the Parliament campus. Not only this, a video of the incident was shot and made viral," she told reporters here.

"The dignity of the chair of the vice president should be maintained by all. Whatever happened in the Parliament campus was not at all right. The acts of leaders are followed by the (party) workers. Thus, political leaders should act very cautiously," she said.

Mahajan, who was Lok Sabha MP from Indore for several terms, also said it was not good on the part of the Opposition to stall parliamentary proceedings due to unreasonable demands.

"The Parliament is for debate. There should not be bedlam in place of discussions," Mahajan said.

A video clip of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry was aired on television news channels. PTI HWP LAL BNM BNM