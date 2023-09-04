Former LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan backs 'one nation, one election' concept; slams Udhayanidhi over remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma'

Indore, Sep 4 (PTI) Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday backed the 'one nation, one election' concept saying continuous polls and the resultant code of conduct were hampering development works.

The Union government on September 1 constituted a committee under former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of 'one nation, one election'.

"Government works, except for the poll process, come to a halt due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for different elections going on continuously across the country. Restrictions come into force even at the Centre when elections are held in the states," Mahajan told reporters here.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader expressed hope the committee under Kovind will take a suitable decision after deliberating on all aspects of 'one nation, one election'.

Queried about DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on 'Sanatan Dharma', she said such remarks should not be given importance.

"Sanatan Dharma is a way of life that has been prevalent since ancient times. (Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK) Stalin's son should be told he needs to practice a lot before commenting on this religion," Mahajan asserted.

Many people keep making superficial comments on 'Sanatan Dharma' but they do not affect the religion, she added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had likened 'Sanatan Dharma' with coronavirus, malaria and dengue fever and had said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Earlier, Mahajan participated in a programme seeking suggestions from people for preparation of the BJP's manifesto for this year's Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. PTI HWP ADU BNM BNM