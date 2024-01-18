Former Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan leads BJP's temple cleanliness drive in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 18 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan actively engaged in a cleanliness drive organised by the saffron party at a renowned Lord Shiva temple in this district on Thursday.

Upon his arrival at the Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple at 5 pm, Chouhan received a warm welcome from the office bearers of the temple advisory committee.

Subsequently, the former CM, along with party workers, cleaned the premises of the centuries-old shrine.

He also cleaned the "aal vilakku" – a lamp in the shape of a banyan tree.

Following this, he lit a lamp and offered prayers in the temple.

Speaking to reporters, Chouhan mentioned the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clean temple premises in connection with the Ram Temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya.

"We must consistently maintain the cleanliness of our temple premises, as they serve as the source of a serene atmosphere. In cleanliness, we find Bhagwan, we find Lord Shiva," he said.

He emphasised the importance of sustaining the temple cleanliness drive beyond the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony. PTI TGB KH