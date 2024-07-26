Former Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey to contest assembly election

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey announced on Friday that he was going to contest the coming assembly elections in the state from Mumbai's Versova constituency.

He would be contesting as an independent, he said.

"I have been thinking about entering active politics for a long time, but this time it is certain that I will contest the assembly election, " Pandey told PTI.

"So far I have decided to contest as an independent candidate from the constituency where I have been living for the last several years, and support from all sections is welcome," he added.

He had not approached any political party, said Pandey who had also been the Mumbai police commissioner.

He would float his own political organisation, he said, adding the process of registration was underway.

Pandey was arrested by the CBI in September 2022 in an alleged phone tapping case. The Delhi High Court subsequently granted him bail. PTI DC KRK