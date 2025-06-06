Former Maharashtra legislature secretariat staffer gets 10 years in jail in DA case

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) A Mumbai court has sentenced a former cashier at Maharashtra legislature secretariat to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

Special Judge S E Bangar on Thursday held Manoj Gaonkar guilty under Prevention of Corruption Act and also fined him Rs 50,000.

As per the prosecution, Gaonkar, during his tenure as a public servant, misappropriated government funds and amassed assets disproportionate to his lawful sources of income between March 1991 and December 2004.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which registered a case against in 2013, said a preliminary inquiry found that he had misappropriated Rs 63,000 from a challan for Rs 70,000, while further probe showed broader misappropriation of Rs 52,35,564.

The court concluded that the accused, a public servant, held assets disproportionate to his known income during the check period and had failed to satisfactorily account for them.

Hence, he had committed offence under Indian Penal Code section for forgery apart from provisions of PCA, the court order said.

The prosecution had sought maximum punishment for Gaonkar saying crimes under PCA were on the rise but were rarely being detected and noticed to bring those involved to book.

It urged the court to take a stern view so that a message could be sent to society that such indulgence in corrupt practices would invite harsh consequences.

The defence, on the other hand, pleaded for minimum punishment claiming Gaonkar had no criminal antecedents and was not involved in any case apart from this one.

The defence claimed the accused has to maintain his family, comprising his wife and children, from his earning and his sentencing would also compel hem to face hardships.

After hearing both sides, the court said there appears no reasonable justification for taking a lenient view and sentenced Gaonkar to 10 years in jail.