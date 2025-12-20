Former Maharashtra minister and late CM Vasantdada Patil's wife Shalinitai Patil passes away at 94

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister Shalinitai Patil passed away in Mumbai on Saturday at the age of 94.

Patil, the wife of former state chief minister Vasantdada Patil, held ministerial positions in various Congress governments in the 1980s, having risen from being member of the Satara district council to president of the party's women's wing.

She represented Sangli in the Lok Sabha and was also MLA from Koregaon during her long political career.

Describing her as a forthright and outspoken leader, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said, "She criticised me as openly as she conveyed Vasantrao Patil's message to colleagues, urging them to accept Sharad's leadership. She never hesitated to express her views openly." Shalinitai Patil was a clear-speaking leader, a scholar of law and a former minister who made her mark in public life, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Maharashtra has lost a distinguished personality.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to Shalinitai Patil. By standing firmly by late Vasantrao Patil throughout his life, she made a valuable contribution to social and public life," the Deputy CM said in a statement.

Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale said her guidance was inspirational at several stages of his political and social life.

Her advice during difficult times, lessons in patience and her commitment to working honestly for the people will always be remembered, Bhosale said while paying tribute to the departed soul.

"Though she is no longer with us, her thoughts and guidance will continue to inspire us," Bhosale said.