Former Maharashtra minister Annasaheb Dange joins BJP

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister Annasaheb Dange, who has a significant clout within the Dhangar community, on Wednesday joined the BJP.

Dange, a former BJP functionary who was a minister in the first Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government during 1995-99, was with the NCP for the past two decades.

The octogenarian politician hails from Ishwarpur (former Islampur) in Sangli district of western Maharashtra.

CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Dange into the party fold by offering him a bouquet, at the event held at the BJP office in Mumbai.

Fadnavis recalled working with Dange for the tanker-free campaign in scarcity-hit areas. He also mentioned being influenced by Dange’s leadership while he was a BJP youth wing activist. PTI VT VT