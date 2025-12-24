Former Maharashtra minister Surupsinh Naik passes away

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Surupsinh Naik passed away on Wednesday due to old age, the party said. He was 87.

Naik was among the senior-most Congress politicians in the state.

He had represented the Nawapur assembly constituency from 1978 till 2009. His son Shirish is currently a two-time MLA from the constituency situated in Nandurbar district.

During his long political career, Surupsinh held several portfolios, including EGS, horticulture and saltpan land development, in various Congress governments. PTI MR NR