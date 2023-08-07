Former Maharashtra State Examination Council commissioner arrested for cheating job aspirants

Pune, Aug 7 (PTI) The then commissioner of Maharashtra State Examination Council Shailaja Darade was arrested for alleged involvement in a case of cheating on the pretext of offering jobs, a Pune police official said on Monday.

The cheating case was registered earlier this year and she was suspended by the state government in July.

"We have arrested Shailaja Darade for allegedly cheating 44 persons by promising them jobs in the education department. She will be produced in court on Tuesday," the Hadapsar police station official said.

The complainant is Sangli-resident Popat Suryawanshi, he said.