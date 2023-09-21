Former Manipur chief secretary J Suresh Babu appointed RGU Chancellor

Itanagar, Sep 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu has appointed former Manipur chief secretary J Suresh Babu as the Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, the lone central varsity in Arunachal Pradesh.

Babu has been appointed for a period of 5 years with immediate effect, a university release said.

An MBBS from Guntur Medical College and MS from PGI-Chandigarh, Babu retired as Manipur chief secretary after 34 years services as an IAS officer.

He has diverse experience in the fields of urban development, tobacco management, district administration, education, health sector, finance and COVID-19 management.

Babu has the experience of delivering notable public services in Manipur and Andhra Pradesh.

He has held many key positions in the government including as Manipur chief secretary, additional chief secretary, principal secretary, commissioner, secretary, director of various directorates in Manipur, collector and district magistrate, etc.

Welcoming the new chancellor, RGU Registrar Dr N T Rikam lauded the ministry for the appointment as the university was functioning without a chancellor since 2018, the release said here on Thursday. PTI UPL RG