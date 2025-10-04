Former Manipur CM Biren Singh, BJP MLAs leave for Delhi to meet central leaders

Imphal: Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and three BJP legislators left for New Delhi on Saturday to meet central leaders and press for the formation of a popular government in the state.

The legislators left Imphal around 1.30 pm.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Singh said, "We are going to apprise central leaders about the prevailing law and order situation in the state. We also want to inform them about the formation of a popular government, issues related to internally displaced persons (IDPs), and highway-related matters."

BJP MLA Thongam Robindro, who also left for the national capital, said, "Some of the MLAs are going to meet central leaders." Former ministers Sapam Ranjan and Heikham Dingo accompanied Singh on the visit.

Party sources told PTI that the leaders are scheduled to meet BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and will seek an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Other MLAs, including Assembly Speaker Th Satyabrata, are also expected to leave for Delhi in the coming days, sources said.