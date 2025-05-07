Former Manipur CM Biren Singh lauds security forces for acting against terror camps in Pakistan, PoK

Imphal, May 7 (PTI) Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday praised the Indian armed forces for their actions against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), stating that the wounds of Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, "still ache." In a post on X, Singh said, "The wounds of Pahalgam still ache, but today, justice has begun to answer. Jai Hind!" State Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra shared party leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on the strike stating "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!" PTI COR MNB