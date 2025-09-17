Former Manipur CM, Rajya Sabha MP greet Modi on his 75th birthday

Imphal, Sep 17 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. Your tireless dedication, vision, and compassion continue to be a guiding light for our nation. I remain deeply grateful for your guidance and support over the years, and I bow to Shri Shri Govinda Ji for your good health and long life to continue leading Bharat with strength and wisdom." Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba also extended his heartfelt greetings to Modi.

Sanajaoba said, "My warmest greetings & heartfelt wishes to our beloved Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji on his 75th birthday. Your life has been a true inspiration for all of us." Sanajaoba also expressed gratitude to Modi for his "unwavering commitment" to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

"We will always remain grateful for your unwavering commitment to restore peace & normalcy in Manipur & to strengthen the North East region as an integral part of India's growth story. On this very special day, I pray for your long & healthy life to serve this great nation towards even greater heights," he said. PTI COR RG