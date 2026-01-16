Former Manipur CM, state BJP president leaves for Delhi

Imphal, Jan 16 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and BJP state unit president A Sharda Devi left for New Delhi on Friday.

Singh, who is also leader of the BJP legislature party, told reporters at Imphal airport, "The visit is related to elections." Sharda, who also left for the national capital, did not interact with the media before her departure.

Meanwhile, a BJP functionary said, "The visit is related to the nomination filing for the election of a new national president." At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Manipur is currently under President's rule, which was imposed on February 13, 2025, after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9 last year. PTI COR RG