Former mayor injured in lathi-charge at counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Jan 16 (PTI) The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city police on Friday resorted to lathi-charge at a counting station, resulting in injuries to former mayor and Shiv Sena leaderVikas Jain and some others.

A video of the incident went viral.

After this incident, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister for Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat reached the counting centre and demanded action against the policemen involved.

Commissioner of Police Pavin Pawar told reporters a probe is underway.

If police are at fault, action will be taken against them, he added. PTI AW BNM