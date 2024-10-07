Former Meghalaya assembly speaker Martin Danggo quits BJP

Shillong, Oct 7 (PTI) Former Meghalaya Speaker Martin M Danggo on Monday tendered his resignation as a member of the BJP citing “personal reasons”, party leaders said.

He had joined the BJP in February last year, ahead of the Assembly elections.

Danggo was the Speaker of the state assembly between 2003 and 2008 when he was in the Congress.

He sent the resignation letter to the state BJP president urging him to consider his request to leave the party.

A copy of the resignation letter is with PTI.

Danggo was first elected to the assembly from the Langrin seat in 1998 as a nominee of the People's Democratic Movement. In 2003, he was elected from the seat on a Congress ticket.

The place was made a part of the Ranikor constituency after delimitation. He won the 2008, 2013 and 2018 elections from Ranikor.

However, after getting elected in 2018, he resigned from the Congress and joined the ruling National People's Party but was defeated in the by-election that followed that year.