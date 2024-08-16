Former Meghalaya CM Salseng Marak no more

Shillong, Aug 16 (PTI) Former Meghalaya chief minister Salseng C Marak died due to old age-related ailments on Friday, family members said.

The veteran Congress leader, 82, breathed his last at the Tura Civil Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Marak became the first chief minister of the state to complete a five-year term in 1993. He also held the office of the CM for the shortest time - 12 days - in 1998 when the Congress-led coalition collapsed.

He also served as the state Congress chief in 2003. PTI JOP RBT