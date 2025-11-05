Former militant escapes from Assam jail

Haflong (Assam), Nov 5 (PTI) A former militant escaped from Haflong sub-jail in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident has raised serious security concerns as several accused in grievous crimes as well as two accused in the Zubeen Garg death case are also lodged in the prison.

The former militant of DNLA outfit, Betsing Jidung, managed to escape from the prison around noon, the official said.

A possible security breach or negligence on part of the jail staffers is suspected, he said.

"As soon as the escape came to notice, a manhunt was launched by the jail authorities and police to track down the fugitive," he said.

Besides accused and convicts in different crimes, including former militants, two of the accused in Zubeen Garg death case -- his band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta -- have been lodged in the Haflong sub-jail.

Security had been tightened since the arrival of the two high-profile accused to ensure no breach in any manner. PTI COR SSG SSG ACD