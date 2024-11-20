Former minister Anil Joshi quits SAD, says party entangled only in 'panthic' agenda

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Former minister Anil Joshi on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), saying it appears that the party is "entangled only in religion and 'panthic' agenda", and is saying nothing about the real issues of Punjab.

Joshi had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar seat on SAD ticket. He was the Amritsar North MLA in 2007 and 2012 on BJP tickets.

He was expelled from the BJP after he criticised the party for "mishandling" the farm agitation in 2021. Thereafter, he joined the SAD.

In the latest development, he sent his resignation to SAD's working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar.

In a letter to Bhundar, Joshi said he had joined the SAD in 2021 when the BJP expelled him from the party for six years for raising voice in favour of Punjab and farmers against the three now-repealed farm laws.

"I joined the SAD because I always felt that Parkash Singh Badal is the flag bearer of Punjab's unity, integrity and mutual brotherhood and as Chief Minister for five times, he always respected every religion. I saw this thinking in Sukhbir Singh Badal," he wrote.

But from the sequence of events taking place in the party, he said he felt that nothing is being said about the real issues of Punjab nor there is anything being said about the brotherhood thinking for which he had joined the party.

"But it seems that the SAD is entangled only in religion and Panthic agenda. I do not see any place for me in this 'Panthic' politics, because I have always been a supporter of secularism and all-round development," he wrote.

Sukhbir Singh Badal had to resign from the post of SAD president because of the situation that arose in the party and the issues that dominate it after the death of Parkash Singh Badal, Joshi wrote.

He said it is not possible for him to serve the people of Punjab by being in the SAD.

"Therefore, I am sending my resignation from the primary membership and all positions to the party," he wrote.

A few days ago, Sukhbir Badal, who had been declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht, had tendered his resignation as the SAD president, which he had been holding since 2008.