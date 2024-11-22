Former minister KJ Alphons shares motivational anecdotes in new book

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Former minister of state KJ Alphons released his new book, "'The Winning Formula: 52 Ways to Change Your Life", at an event here on Thursday at the India International Centre.

In the book, published by Bloomsbury, Alphons narrates 52 stories, including 13 of his own, about people who have achieved extraordinary feat in their own ways.

Speaking at the book launch event, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that it is "truly a book for everyone".

“This is not just an autobiography; it’s a reservoir of inspiration. Alphons has dedicated 39 out of 52 anecdotes to others, making it truly a book for everyone to connect with and learn from," Singh said.

The minister reflected on Alphons’ life journey, highlighting his rise from humble beginnings in a large family of nine children to becoming a celebrated bureaucrat, MP, and Union Minister.

“Alphons has consistently defied odds, and this book captures his unwavering conviction to inspire and lead by example,” he added.

The minister also highlighted key stories from the book, including Alphons’ groundbreaking role as the “Demolition Man” during his tenure as the Commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority, his pioneering efforts in making Kottayam the first 100 per cent literate district in India, and the uplifting accounts of unsung heroes such as doctors, artists, and young achievers who overcame tremendous odds.

“Alphons’ book is a treasure trove of pragmatic lessons—not just for civil servants, but also for corporate leaders, women, and senior citizens who aspire to live fulfilling lives. It’s a testament to the power of determination, the courage of conviction, and the spirit of giving back,” he said.

The book is available for purchase on online and offline stores.