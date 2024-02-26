Former minister Murumkar quits Congress

Latur, Feb 26 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister Basawraj Patil Murumkar on Monday resigned from the Congress, a party functionary claimed.

Patil, who was a state minister between 1999 and 2004, has earlier represented Omerga-Lohara and Ausa Assembly seats. He lost to BJP's Abhimanyu Pawar in the 2019 state polls.

While Patil could not be contacted, Congress secretary Abhay Salunke said the former leaving the party would not have any impact since he was not in touch with the public after his 2019 loss from Ausa Assembly seat. PTI COR BNM