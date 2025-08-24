Former Minister Rajanna slams Shivakumar over RSS anthem

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Aug 24 (PTI) Former Minister K N Rajanna on Sunday hit out at Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for singing the opening lines of the RSS anthem inside the Karnataka Assembly on August 21.

Speaking to reporters here, the Madhugiri Congress MLA said, "He (Shivakumar) can do whatever he wants... He can sing RSS song. He can go with Amit Shah and share the dais with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev." Rajanna was sacked from the Siddaramaiah cabinet on August 11 on the first day of the legislative session for his alleged remarks calling his own government inefficient to check 'vote theft' in Mahadevapura in Bengaluru during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as charged by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress high command took a serious note of his statement as it was perceived as a big embarrassment when Rahul was taking on the BJP on the issue in the run up to the Bihar assembly polls.

"Our KPCC president had said, 'if you go to Prayagraj and take a holy bath there, will that satiate the hunger of a poor?' Yet he goes there," Rajanna added, accusing Shivakumar of "doublespeak".

The MLA further said that Rahul Gandhi himself was hesitant to accept the invitation to the marriage of Ambani's son, but yet Shivakumar went to such weddings with his entire family.

"These are the facts. Ultimately people will decide," Rajanna said.

Lamenting his own position within the Congress, Rajanna remarked, "We can't call any meeting of MLAs or ministers. Others can hold such meetings and discuss. These are the matters. Let these things be kept aside. An appropriate answer will be given at an appropriate time." Shivakumar, who also serves as the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on August 21 by singing the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people. PTI GMS KH