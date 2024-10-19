Former minister Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Ahead of the next month's assembly elections, former Maharashtra minister Rajendra Shingne on Saturday returned to the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Shingne had quit the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) last year and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP which is part of the ruling BJP-led coalition.

He was welcomed back into the party fold by Sharad Pawar and state NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil here.

Harshvardhan Patil and Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, who recently joined the NCP (SP), were also present on the occasion.

Shingne is a five-time MLA from Sindkhedraja in eastern Maharashtra. PTI MR KRK