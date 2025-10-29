Former minister Zenith Sangma rejoins Congress in Meghalaya

Shillong, Oct 29 (PTI) The Congress in Meghalaya on Wednesday welcomed former minister Zenith Sangma back into its fold, a day after he resigned from the Trinamool Congress.

In a letter to A Chellakumar, AICC secretary in-charge of Meghalaya, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for Sangma’s rejoining of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Sangma was formally welcomed into the party in Shillong by Meghalaya PCC president Vincent H Pala and other senior leaders.

He had joined the TMC after quitting the Congress in 2021 along with his brother and former chief minister Mukul Sangma. PTI JOP MNB