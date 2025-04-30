Former Mizoram MP Ronald Sapa Tlau dies

Aizawl, April 30 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Mizoram Congress leader Ronald Sapa Tlau died in a hospital in New Delhi at 8 am on Wednesday. He was 71.

Family sources said Tlau had undergone an open heart surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday.

He also had multiple complications, including kidney failure, and his condition deteriorated after the operation, the sources said.

His mortal remains will be flown to Aizawl on Thursday and funeral will be held at his home in Aizawl's Zonuam the next day, it said.

Born on February 4, 1954 at Hualtu village in Serchhip district, Tlau was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 when the Congress led by former chief minister Lal Thanhawla was in power in the state.

He was the vice-president of Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) till his demise.

Tlau also served the party in different capacities, including general secretary, chief spokesperson and medical cell chairman, since 2003.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma and other leaders condoled Tlau's death.

"It is a great loss. He will always remain in our hearts. I am deeply grateful for his dedicated service to Mizoram," Lalduhoma said in a post on 'X'. PTI CORR MNB