Former MLA and LJD leader M K Premnath dies

Kozhikode, Sep 29 (PTI) Former Kerala MLA and senior Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader M K Premnath died on Friday, party sources said.

He was 73.

He passed away while undergoing treatment for an ailment at a private hospital here.

He represented the Vadakara constituency in the Kerala Assembly from 2006-11.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker, A N Shamseer, condoled the demise of the former MLA.

"A well-known socialist leader, he was also a noted legislator," Vijayan said in his condolence message.

Speaker Shamseer remembered Premnath as a popular leader who was always involved in public matters.

He was the state vice president of LJD.

He had also served as the state president and secretary of the Independent Students Organisation, the student wing of the Socialist Party. He was arrested for opposing the Emergency. PTI RRT RRT SS