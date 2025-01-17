Former MLA Damodar Naik to be next Goa BJP president

Panaji, Jan 17 (PTI) Former Goa MLA Damodar Naik will be the next president of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The party's central election observer Sunil Bansal said the core committee met on Friday and unanimously decided to nominate 54-year-old Naik for the post.

Naik, who is currently the state BJP's general secretary, filed his nomination in the presence of Bansal, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, outgoing state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade and others.

Bansal said Naik's name will be formally announced on Saturday.

The post has been vacant after Tanavade's term got over. PTI RPS BNM