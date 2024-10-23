Former MLA, nephew arrested in drugs case in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) A former Congress MLA, who is now in the BJP, and her nephew were arrested for allegedly trying to peddle 100 grams of heroin in Mohali's Kharar area, the Punjab Police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

They said a total of 128 grams of heroin was seized from ex-MLA Satkar Kaur and Jaskeerat Singh.

Satkar Kaur was the MLA from the Ferozepur Rural constituency from 2017 to 2022. She joined the BJP in 2022 after the Congress denied her a ticket.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said Jaskeerat Singh, of Ferozepur's Behbal Khurd village, was residing at the ex-MLA's house at Sunny Enclave in Kharar.

Advertisment

He said 100 grams of heroin was found in a car Jaskeerat Singh was driving. The former MLA was sitting in the vehicle.

Police seized 28 grams more heroin from the house of ex-MLA, taking the total recovery to 128 grams. Rs 1.56 lakh cash, some gold ornaments and several car registration number plates bearing Haryana and Delhi numbers were also seized during a search of the house, the official said.

Gill said the anti-narcotics task force received reliable inputs from a source, who claimed that he had been purchasing drugs from Kaur.

Advertisment

The source even provided substantial evidence, including mobile numbers and call recordings, to the police that indicated the involvement of the ex-MLA in the smuggling of drugs, he added.

Acting on the information, an operation was planned and a decoy was sent to a predetermined location to buy the drugs from the accused, according to police.

As the former legislator and her nephew delivered the drugs, police teams moved in and apprehended them, the police officials said.

Advertisment

During the operation, a policeman also sustained injuries as Jaskeerat attempted to mow him down with his car.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered in Mohali, Gill said.

Last year, Kaur and her husband were arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in a disproportionate assets case.

Advertisment

Reacting to the development, AAP leader Neel Garg slammed the Congress and the BJP, alleging that it was another example of "how deeply these parties are involved with the drug smugglers".

Garg accused the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal of perpetuating drug smuggling in Punjab.

"The roots of drug trafficking are deep in Punjab, and these parties have turned a blind eye to the destruction caused by addiction," he claimed. PTI CHS IJT