Former MLA Rahul Mote joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Former MLA Rahul Mote who was earlier with the NCP(SP) on Tuesday joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Mote, who has represented Bhum-Paranda in the legislative assembly, was welcomed into the party by Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking on this occasion, Pawar emphasized the importance of inclusive politics. "We must look beyond caste, religion or creed. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj built his Swarajya with the support of people from all communities," he said.

He recalled the party's foundation under the guidance of senior leaders, and stressed the need to continue building the organisation with their blessings. "The party has completed 26 years. To strengthen it further, we need fresh workers and leadership at the grassroots," he added.

The NCP was founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar -- with whom Ajit parted ways two years ago -- in 1999. Ajit Pawar also advised party workers to maintain discipline, especially while speaking in public. "A single wrong statement can go viral and damage the party's image. Social media today is extremely powerful, and hence, everyone must act responsibly," Pawar warned.

The deputy CM also urged workers to focus on the coming local body elections and avoid discriminatory practices while working to secure electoral success. "Development work doesn't happen from the opposition benches. Being in power allows us to serve the people effectively," he said.

Apart from Mote, several other leaders and office-bearers from Dharashiv, Ahilyanagar and Akola districts joined the party during the event. PTI MR KRK