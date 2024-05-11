Former MLA Satvinder Singh Rana joins Congress

Kaithal (Haryana), May 11 (PTI) Former MLA Satvinder Singh Rana, who had contested the 2019 assembly elections unsuccessfully from Kalayat on a JJP ticket, joined the Congress on Saturday.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala welcomed him into the party fold.

Rana resigned from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) last month.

Hitting out at the JJP and the BJP, he alleged that the two parties failed to protect the interests of the farmers, youngsters, traders and other sections during their alliance in Haryana.

He further said he would hold a rally in Kalayat and Rajaund soon.

Surjewala said with Rana joining the Congress, the party will be further strengthened, especially in Kaithal, Jind, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Yamunanagar.

Rana held various positions, including as an MLA, in the Congress between 1982 and 2014.

Lok Sabha polls for Haryana's 10 seats will be held on May 25. PTI COR SUN HIG SZM