Former MLA Thamarakshan and his party join NDA

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI) Former MLA A V Thamarakshan and the faction led by him on Thursday joined the NDA in Kerala.

Thamarakshan, who was expelled from the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS) on charges of anti-party activities, had earlier announced that his faction would merge with the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), an NDA ally.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed Thamarakshan into the NDA at a meeting attended by leaders of other NDA allies in the state.

Thamarakshan, who entered the Assembly as a leader of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), had merged his faction with the JSS in 2009.

The JSS was founded by former CPI(M) leader K R Gowri Amma.

In August last year, Thamarakshan, who was then the JSS president, along with four other office-bearers, was expelled from the party.

Last month, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) held a conference in Kochi where the merger of the faction led by Thamarakshan was formally announced.