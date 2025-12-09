Former MLA's son killed in road accident in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) The 52-year-old son of a former legislator was killed in a road accident here Tuesday afternoon after two motorcycles collided head-on, police said.

The accident occurred near Farsatar village under the Ubhaon police station area.

The victim was Mohammad Arif alias Guddu, a native of Shahpur Afga village, and a son of former Seeyar MLA Mohammad Rafiullah.

According to police, Arif was riding his motorcycle to his village when it had a head-on collision with another motorcycle.

He was immediately taken to the community health centre on Bilthara Road and later referred to a hospital in Mau, where he died during treatment, Station House Officer Sanjay Shukla said.