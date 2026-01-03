Former MLC Ashok Modak passes away at 85

Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) Former MLC and noted academician Dr Ashok Gajanan Modak died due to age-related ailments at a private hospital in Mumbai, family sources said on Saturday.

He was 85.

Modak passed away due to age-related ailments at a private hospital in Powai late on Friday night, his son Ashish Modak said.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

A prolific academic and a scholar of Soviet studies, Modak represented the Konkan Graduates constituency for 12 years (1994-2006) in the Maharashtra legislative council.

As a legislator, he was deeply committed to his constituency, utilising his funds for health and educational development in remote tribal villages.

His contributions to parliamentary debate earned him the Best Parliamentarian Award in 1997.

Modak authored 40 books and wrote over 120 research papers.

He was a dedicated volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and served as the national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarti Parishad (ABVP). PTI COR ARU