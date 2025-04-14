Former MLC claims 580 teachers recruited illegally in Nagpur govt schools; seeks SIT probe

Nagpur, Apr 14 (PTI) Former MLC Nago Ganar on Monday claimed 580 teachers have been appointed illegally in government primary schools in Nagpur district.

Ganar, who is also the working president of Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad, while speaking to television news channels, cited a preliminary report of the state government to back his claim.

"As per the report, these persons were given 'Shalarth' (an online payroll mechanism for teachers) ID without any kind of verification since 2019. The documents submitted were bogus and salary claims were approved illegally. An SIT must be formed to probe this scam," he said.

Nagpur Zilla Parishad Superintendent (Salary) Nilesh Waghmare was placed under suspension by the state education department on April 10 for alleged involvement in this recruitment.

The Nagpur police is yet file an FIR in this case, Ganar said.

In another case, Deputy Director of Education Ulhas Narad was arrested on April 11 for allegedly approving an ID of a teacher who submitted bogus documents claiming work experience at a private school in Nagpur.

Police also arrested a superintendent, a sub-inspector and a clerk in the deputy director's office in connection with this case, an official said.