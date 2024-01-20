Advertisment
Former MP Anadi Sahu dies at 83 years

NewsDrum Desk
20 Jan 2024
Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (PTI) Former Lok Sabha MP Anadi Sahu died at his residence in Cuttack on Saturday, family sources said.

He was suffering from old age-related ailments. Sahu was 83, they said.

Sahu was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Cuttack constituency (1996) as a Congress candidate and Berhampur constituency (1999) on a BJP ticket.

Sahu had resigned from the IPS and contested from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat in the 1996 general elections as a Congress candidate against former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. However, he lost the poll by 57,807 votes and later won it in a by-election.

BJP Odisha president Manmohan Samal and Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra condoled Sahu's death. PTI AAM RG

