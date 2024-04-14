Former MP bureaucrat who left service to join Cong resigns from party, slams Kamal Nath

Bhopal/Chhindwara, Apr 14 (PTI) A bureaucrat who resigned from service and joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh has quit the opposition party alleging betrayal.

Nisha Bangre is a former sub divisional magistrate of Betul district and had resigned to join the Congress in order to fight from Amla assembly seat in the 2023 polls.

However, she was not given a ticket at the time but was promised she would be fielded in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bangre claimed.

In her resignation letter to MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, Bangre, who is a Dalit, said the party had even denied legendary social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar a ticket.

Talking to PTI in Chhindwara, Bangre accused the then state Congress chief Kamal Nath of betrayal and alleged he had insulted Dalit women by not giving them tickets.

Nath didn't field any women from any assembly seat in his bastion Chhindwara, Bangre claimed, adding that people will ensure the Congress' sitting MP Nakul Nath is defeated in the upcoming polls.

"I will campaign against Nath for the next four days. I joined the Congress in Chhindwara and have come here to resign. I will continue to disseminate the ideology of Dr Ambedkar," she said.

Incidentally, in January, Bangre had written to the state government seeking reinstatement in service. PTI COR ADU BNM